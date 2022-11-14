The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko sent Poseidon UAV complex to the frontline.

The effort is part of the ‘Eyes of Artillery’ project that aims to supply reconnaissance drones to the Ukrainian army units.

‘A pair of sharp eyes and strong wings are what our defenders need to destroy Russians every day’, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook as the UAV complex went to the unit, which few days ago liberated Snihurivka in Kherson region.

He also expressed his conviction that today the entire south of Ukraine is in safe hands. The politician conveyed to the soldiers the words of sincere gratitude from all Ukrainians for the heroic actions during the liberation of Snihurivka and Kherson region.

‘It was an honor for me today to meet the guys, chat, shake hands and hand over the Poseidon with three combat ‘birds’, the former president stated.