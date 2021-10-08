'European Solidarity' leader offers words of encouragment to Ukrainian diplomats and opens up on possible consequences of EU-Ukraine summit what will be held in Kyiv in early October.

Ukraine should urge Brussel to ramp up sanctions on Russia and make the EU countries stand up against ‘Nord Stream 2, said ‘European Solidarity’ leader Petro Poroshenko, offering his take on the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit.

‘It must be joint and coordinated actions against the winter retaliation of the Kremlin’.

The former Ukrainian president reminded the earlier meetings of the Summit witnessed many ‘breakthrough’ decisions like ‘EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, extensive free trade deals, and the visa-free regime that used to be perceived as absolutely unthinkable’.

‘Paying the utmost attention to this event is critical. Regrettably, the [Ukrainian] government doesn’t bother about the Verkhova Rada judgment what the summit must deliver on’, added the politician.