The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko sent to the front 5 Poseidon UAV complexes and mobile control centers.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, the UAVs will increase the efficiency of the Ukrainian artillery.

The project also includes personnel training at the special training center for drone operators.

The cost of the equipment exceeds 75 million hryvnias.The project is implemented jointly by the Poroshenko Foundation and the NGO Sprava Hromad.

‘We can’t stay calm when we see the footage from Uman, where civilians were killed by Russian bastards. The footage from Kyiv region, footage from Dnipro, other cities of Ukraine. And we will definitely not forget it. We will definitely not forgive’, Petro Poroshenko stated.

He also added that his team is working 24 hours a day to bring Ukraine’s victory closer.