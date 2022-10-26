The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has sent two Poseidon drone complexes to the frontline.

The effort was made within the ‘Artillery eyes’ initiative, which aims to provide Ukrainian army with reconnaissance drones needed to spot enemy positions, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He explained that the drones have the improved defense and program characteristics to help Ukrainian artillerists destroy the enemy.

The batch includes four control stations that make the work of the operator much safer.

Poroshenko added that the drones were tested by the army representatives and showed excellent results.

In August, Petro Poroshenko announced a major contract with drone manufacturers. Three complexes had already been handed to the airborne assault units. Funds for the UAV are collected by volunteers of the Sprava Hromad NGO, the Poroshenko Foundation doubles the collected amount.