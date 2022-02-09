Petro Poroshenko's lawyers argue state investigation is using pressure and questionable inducements to get his co-defendants to offer dirt on the former Ukrainian president.

Petro Poroshenko’s lawyer Illya Novikov said on Wednesday the former president legal team has public statements from co-defendants in Poroshenko trial claiming they have been forced to falsely testify against the former Ukrainian president.

Several people involved in Petro Poroshenko criminal cases as co-defendants have admitted they were forced to falsely testify against the former Ukrainian president, said Illya Novikov, who leads Petro Poroshenko defense in a criminal case over state coal contracts allegedly procured by then president officials in occupied Donbas in 2013-2014.

Among those who complained about inducement and pressure from investigation were military seniors Dmytro Marchenko, Ihor Pavlovsky, businessmen Valeriy Shandra and Serhiy Kuzyara.

Marchenko said he was offered a ‘deal’ if he agrees to testify against Poroshenko, while Shandra was told prosecutors were ‘after other people’ and urged to ‘give some evidence’.

Serhiy Kuzyara complained he was moved to a new detention center several times and faced pressure and threats.

‘Some of them don’t even know each other, they are facing trial in different cases, though the one thing that ties them up is the name of the fifth president, as evidence on Poroshenko was offered as a ‘condition’ that will let them avoid jail’, claimed Novikov.

Trying to fabricate the case against Poroshenko, investigators tried to use former Kyiv judge Mykola Chaus ‘who was abducted in Moldova, held and tortured in captivity for several months’, said another Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Golovan

‘When you are tortured, and they used handcuffs, deprive of food, humiliate you, and put a bag on your had. It is real torture’.

The lawyers claim it is part of political persecution campaign orchestrated by Zelensky officials.

According to Illya Novikov, the statements from several co-defenders show there is a real ‘conspiracy’ behind all those fabricated cases and anyone who agrees to be part of it, and all their [forced] actions will be ‘perceived in the context of what we can see now’.

It is worth noting that Kyiv Appellate court is scheduled to have another pre-trial hearing in Petro Poroshenko criminal case on February 11.

The former Ukrainian president faces charges of treason and abetting terrorists in connection to coal supplies that came to Ukraine from coal mines in occupied Donbas in 2013-2014, which, according to prosecutors, caused Kyiv 200 million losses as the funds were eventually appropriated by pro-Russian separatists.