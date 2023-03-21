The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called for the return of payments of 30,000 hryvnias to the Ukrainian military and immediate payments to the families of those killed at the front.

In today’s session, the Ukrainian parliament considered changes to the country’s budget.

In his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Poroshenko stated that financing of the Armed Forces should be the priority of the budget.

‘We will decide everything else after our victory. We will build a lot of good roads – but only after we win’, the former president said.

He added that Ukrainians do not understand why it turned out that the authorities do not have funds for monthly payments to the defenders in the amount of 30,000 hryvnias, but find funds for the construction of roads.

Petro Poroshenko also stressed that the government should allocate money for immediate payments to the families of those killed at the front.