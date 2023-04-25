During a speech at the European Economic Congress in Poland, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called for unblocking the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

As reported by the party press service, Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine needs financial support as the country has lost 45% of its economy. Due to the attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine lost 50% of energy industry and 79% of steel industry so now the agricultural sector provides more than 60% of country’s export. Therefore, Poroshenko asked not to block the supply of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The former president also thanked the authorities and people of Poland for providing shelter to millions of Ukrainian women and children. Poland also demonstrates leadership in supporting Ukraine both in the supply of weapons and economically.

Petro Poroshenko stated that Ukraine does not want to ask for financial assistance, but Ukraine must be given the opportunity to manufacture and sell its products.