On November 7, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett, who confirmed his readiness to act as a donor for the purchase of electrical equipment and generators to provide energy to Ukraine’s critical facilities.

As reported by the President’s office, the parties discussed the security situation in the country, in particular in the context of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Zelensky noted the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense system and noted that the Ukrainian people are fighting for their land and continue to work despite the challenges posed by Russian armed aggression.

Howard Buffett confirmed his readiness to help with purchasing electrical equipment and generators to provide energy to critical facilities: pumping stations, hospitals and mobile heating points.

The sides also discussed the possibility of Howard Buffett’s participation in the Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which the Ukrainian government is currently developing.