In an interview to Interfax-Ukraine, digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the authorities are planning to provide Starlink Internet connection in ‘Points of invincibility’.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine plans to later install Starlink satellite communication terminals.

‘We have already opened 20 public communication points in Kherson, we will open another 40 in the next week or two, because people use them. In addition, the President’s office works together with the State Emergency Service on ‘Points of Invincibility’ throughout the country. There will be Starlink there too. It is about thousands of public points with Wi-Fi throughout the country’, the minister said.

In case of a long-term power outage, people can get the necessary help in ‘Points of Invincibility’, in particular, to warm up, drink hot tea, recharge phones, power banks, etc.