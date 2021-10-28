Since the beginning of 2021, Polish border control has detected 554 forged Ukrainian COVID certificates.

As the Polish border control informs, its officers detected 554 cases of using forged international vaccination certificates issued in Ukraine.

Fake certificates were usually identified at the passport control.

Forged certificates were detected at Rava-Ruska-Grebenne (352 cases), Dolhobychuv-Ugriv (76 cases), Zosyn-Ustyluh (74 cases) and Yagodyn-Dorogusk (52 cases) border checkpoints.

Under Polish law, the use of forged documents is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a term from 3 months to 5 years.

Violators were deported back to Ukraine, where they face a fine of up to UAH 850 or imprisonment for up to two years.

Earlier, Ukrainian government tightened control over fake COVID certificates.