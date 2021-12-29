The search warrants came in relation to the ongoing investigation into 2014-2015 coal supply schemes.

On Wednesday, police teams raided houses of Petro Poroshenko’s assistant Yuriy Onyshchenko, former European Solidarity lawmaker Serhiy Berezenko and other party activists, said the party strategist and campaign manager Oleksandr Turchynov at a briefing Wednesday , adding law-enforcement teams were allegedly searching documents on coal supplies that took place back in 2014.

He blasted the police searches that were staged at 7 a.m. as ‘typical terror, scare tactic, and humiliation’.

European Solidarity MP Iryna Gerashchenko said the opposition party faces mounting pressure as its activists and their families have to deal with unwelcome phone calls and demands, which was the case with another lawmaker Sophiya Fedyna.

We will have to deal with more pressure, added Oleksandr Turchynov, arguing that its open season on opposition after law-enforcement agencies were tasked by Zelensky officials to go after Petro Poroshenko’s party that has seen its standing in the opinion polls surge.

The politician assumingly referred the latest survey by Razumkov Tsentr that shows the opposition party leader has virtually tied with the Ukrainian president in backing from Ukrainian voters.