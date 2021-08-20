The National Police of Ukraine refuse to detain and open criminal proceedings against Vitalii Horodyskyi, the initiator of the assault on ‘Bukvy’ reporter Oleksandr Kuzhelnii.

‘Bukvy’ reporter Oleksandr Kuzhelnii was beaten by angry group after a rally at Ukraine’s president office on August 14.

Kyiv police filed charges against two men: 17-years old Anton Holoshchapov and 20-years old Mykyta Hubskyi.

At the same time, the police refuses to detain and launch investigation against the initiator of the attack on Oleksandr Kuzhelnii.

‘Bukvy’ has identified the man. He is a 20-year-old fan of Lviv FC ‘Karpaty’ Vitalii Horodyskyi. He is also known as Vitalik ‘Blogger’.

‘I just walked 100 meters, and somebody called me. I looked around and there was a guy catching up with me. He asked what I had been photographing, demanded I delete the photos. Some other guys came up, surrounded me. I tried to leave .. they followed demanding I take out my phone to delete the photos. I told them I was a journalist, I was reporting’, Kuzhelnii told.

The police informed Kuzhelnii that the case against Horodyskyi would not be opened because ‘he did not beat, or there is no photo/video of him beating, then he is not involved’.

Two attackers (Hubskyi and Holoshchapov) previously said that they had been provoked to assault Oleksandr Kuzhelnii.

Hubskyi’s lawyer, Eduard Verbinets, told reporters at a court hearing on August 18 that his client had attacked the ‘Bukvy’ reporter because of a provocateur who shouted that he was ‘a bad journalist’.

What happened to Oleksandr Kuzhelnii

On Saturday, August 14, ‘Bukvy’ journalist Oleksandr Kuzhelnyi was covering a rally ‘Stop the capitulation’, which brought together different nationalist groups to protest against recent ‘repressions targeting Ukrainian nationalists’ and ‘betrayal of Ukraine’s interests’. When the rally ended, Kuzhelnyi was surrounded and assaulted by a group of angry protesters who demanded the ‘Bukvy’ reporter to delete all the photos he had taken at the event.

Oleksandr Kuzhelnyi noted that one of the attackers, before using force against him, mentioned the attack that took place on July 21 near the the Kyiv court.

The attackers were identified by the ‘National Corps’, whose leader Andriy Biletsky persuaded them to turn themselved in to police. They did so after a public apology to Kuzhelnyi.

Kyiv police filed charges against two men in connection to beating of ‘Bukvy’ journalist Oleksandr Kuzhelnyi with suspects now facing up to five years in prison.

‘Bukvy’ managed to identify the person who allegedly staged the attack.