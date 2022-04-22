Grim accounts are emerging of torture and abuse of Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region.

Ukrainian activists, Donbas war veterans and even random civilians are subjected to torture and given electric shock in a torture chamber set up in Kakhovka, Kherson region, said Ukraine’s human rights obmudsperson Lydmila Denysova in a post on Facebook.

After Russian troops seized the city, locals face detentions and brutal treatment under trumped-up pretext like ‘violation of public order” or ‘curfew violation’ while their relatives have to line up at the entrance of the grim place waiting for news or trying to pass on some food.

At least 10 civilians are reportedly kept at the place now. The acounts are emerging that Russian troops have been extremely brutal to the former Ukrainian servicemen and members of Territorial Forces.