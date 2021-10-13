The National police together with the Health Ministry will conduct quarantine raids.

Ukraine moves to tighten Covid-19 restrictions amid reports of climbing infections across the country.

As the Ministry of Health informs, the epidemiological situation in Ukraine is growing worse with ‘Delta’ cases in all regions and 16 regions in the ‘orange’ zone.

The government wants to tighten control over the mask regime observance, conditions of transportation, work of public catering and entertainment establishments.

The National police installed the appropriate software on the tablets of officers allowing checking QR codes from international and domestic vaccination certificates.

The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be partners in control actions and will cooperate with the raid groups.