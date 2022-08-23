Polish president Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kyiv with an official visit on Tuesday. According to Polish officials, the talks with Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the issues in the range of bilateral cooperation between the countries. Duda is also scheduled to take part in Crimean platform event.

The head of Mr Duda’s office, Pawel Szrot, said: “The visit will include a meeting with President Zelenskyy and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense.”

The Polish leader visit comes in the run-up to Ukraine’s Independence day and will be a 5tth meeting of Zelensky and Duda.