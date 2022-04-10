Defenders of Mariupol are ‘living in hope that help will reach them’, said Azov Battallion deputy commander Svyatoslav “Kalyna” Palamar in a video address on Sunday.

His plea for reinforcement comes as the Ukrainian regiment continues its guerrilla war against Russian forces in the seaport city.

Palamar sounded bitter arguing Azov Battallion calls were getting a lip-service response with politicians not ‘picking up a phone for 2 weeks’, and in contrast to their earlier pledges where they would say ‘we are supporting you, we are keeping constant contact’.

Ukrainian people must know Azov Battallion is having a hard time in Mariupol without support in sight.

‘You get a text saying ‘how are you doing, man?’ while 5 minutes earlier you were putting your brother-in-arms, you had known for 7 years, in a black bag. You have a former platoon commander who is just 22, leading a battalion better then a colonel who have just been paid money by the state.. Our girls are making a soup out of things that you can’t make yourself put in your mouth, as some blocks away from you there is a child starving and you are not able to come to help.’

The Azov deputy commander called on Ukrainian people to cast off sorrow and carry on the fight with the enemy.