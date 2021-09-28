Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on September 16 – 21, 2021.
Answering the question regarding ‘the most successful president in international relations’, 32.2% of respondents voted for Petro Poroshenko with Leonid Kuchma being the second with 17.7% of votes.
Only 8.1% named Volodymyr Zelensky as proficient in foreign policies.
The current president is followed by Leonid Kravchuk – 7.4%, Viktor Yanukovych – 5.1%, and Viktor Yushchenko – 4.9%.
In addition, 21.8% of respondents believe that Petro Poroshenko is the best politician to effectively ensure Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO.
A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed across the country, with the exception of the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.