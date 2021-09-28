The second president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko were named the most successful in international politics.

Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on September 16 – 21, 2021.

Answering the question regarding ‘the most successful president in international relations’, 32.2% of respondents voted for Petro Poroshenko with Leonid Kuchma being the second with 17.7% of votes.

Only 8.1% named Volodymyr Zelensky as proficient in foreign policies.

The current president is followed by Leonid Kravchuk – 7.4%, Viktor Yanukovych – 5.1%, and Viktor Yushchenko – 4.9%.

In addition, 21.8% of respondents believe that Petro Poroshenko is the best politician to effectively ensure Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO.

A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed across the country, with the exception of the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.