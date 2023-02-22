The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ has contracted more than 20 Foden trucks for the Ukrainian army.

The negotiations were kept secret until the last moment so that not to get the lowest price, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The trucks for the Armed Forces are equipped with a manipulator crane and are able to lift and transport any cargo weighing up to 18 tons.

‘More than 20 Foden 8×6 Сarriers that can carry anything’, the former president said.

He also noted that until the signing of the contract, all negotiations were kept secret, because these trucks are in great demand.

‘Finding the lowest price for the best equipment is our task, because we use money effectively’, Poroshenko added.