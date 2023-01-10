The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko announced the start of a new project in which British DAF trucks will be equipped with anti-aircraft guns to protect against Iran-made UAVs. The pilot project is to be implemented in Rivne.

This is a joint initiative of the Poroshenko Foundation, NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ and local authorities aimed at protecting energy infrastructure facilities, Petro Poroshenko stated on Facebook.

The team of volunteers has already managed to bring in 91 DAF trucks, which are now being equipped and will be handed over to the military.

‘We launched another very important program of cooperation with local self-government. Today I am announcing the start of cooperation with the mayor of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretiak, and our team in Rivne regional and city councils. Anti-aircraft guns will be installed on these DAF military trucks under our joint initiative’, the former president wrote.

According to him, the trucks will perform two functions. They will protect the critical infrastructure objects from air strikes and withstand possible invasion from the territory of Belarus.