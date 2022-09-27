The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko brought humanitarian aid to the de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region.

Poroshenko came to the village of Kozacha Lopan, which had been occupied for almost seven months, ‘European Solidarity’ party press service reports.

Generators, sleeping bags, food and medicine were brought to the local residents, as the occupiers left the town devastated – there is still no electricity or communication, and the Russians stole an ambulance.

Petro Poroshenko reported that there were a total of 4,000 Russian soldiers in this area. Pointing to the destroyed homes of civilians, the politician stated that Russia left behind only ruins.

‘Driving through the village, you feel terrible pain and anger at the same time. The village was one of the first to be occupied by the Russian horde. Occupied and destroyed. There is no communication, no electricity and no gas. ‘Russian world’ leaves behind only ruins’, he said.