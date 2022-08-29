The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko continues his efforts to help the Ukrainian armed forces.

On Monday, Poroshenko presented a robot designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the frontline, ‘European Solidarity’ party press service informs.

‘Today we brought equipment of the future to Ukraine. This is a unique combat robot that is controlled remotely. This is a military vehicle that is in service in the armies of three NATO member states – Estonia, Germany and Norway. Today, for the first time, this military equipment of the future appeared in Ukraine. We think it will make a powerful contribution to our victory’, Poroshenko said.

The robot can also bring munitions and be equipped with anti-tank systems, but Poroshenko stressed they bought an evacuation model, which can transport wounded military from the frontline to the safer areas.

Earlier, the politician bought different equipment for the Ukrainian army, including the latest drones and pickup trucks.