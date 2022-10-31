Petro Poroshenko called on Western allies to provide Ukraine with equipment for the immediate repair of energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian missile attacks.

In an interview to the Croatian N1 TV channel, the former president of Ukraine said that Putin is trying to force Ukraine to surrender by destroying critical infrastructure facilities. However, Ukrainians demonstrate extraordinary resilience in this situation.

Poroshenko added that more than 35% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed. No country can survive under such conditions, but the Ukrainians are ready for it, because freedom, democracy and the return to the European family of nations are much more important than the lack of water and electricity.

‘It’s better to be in darkness than to be a slave’, the former president claimed.

He explained that the most urgent need is to help with anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense, which can help close the skies. The second need is the equipment for energy infrastructure.

In addition, it is also important to condemn Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. Therefore, Poroshenko emphasized the need to convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council. He is convinced that within a short time the Russian president should appear behind bars in The Hague International Court of Justice.