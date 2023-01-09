The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is convinced that Ukrainian fundraisers should coordinate their efforts to support the army.

In a TV interview, he stated that biggest fundraisers, such as Serhii Prytula, Taras Chmut and Poroshenko Foundation, should do their best helping the army and coordinate their activities.

He invited all willing representatives of charitable foundations to coordinate, stressing that there is no place for competition in such an important matter.

‘I invite everyone or I may respond to any proposal. We should discuss how to make our joint work more efficient. We should not compete on foreign markets, but agree our positions’, Poroshenko said.

The former president stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, his business structures have donated 1.65 billion UAH for the Ukrainian army.