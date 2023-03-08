The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko called on the people of Georgia to fight for democratic values, the European future, and to resist the plans of the Kremlin.

According to Poroshenko, the latest events in Georgia cause concern and alarm. He believes that these events put the future of the country and freedom in it at risk.

‘I call on our Georgian partners to return to the path of European democratic values, human rights and freedoms, to oppose provocations and insidious plans of the Kremlin. The European and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia and the Georgian people is at stake’, Poroshenko wrote.

He explained that, as in the case of Ukraine or other signatories, the Association Agreement with the EU signed by Tbilisi provides for the use of a mechanism for suspending its action in the event of deviating from the chosen path.