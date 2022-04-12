The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said in an interview to CNN that the international community should help Ukraine to investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops.

After French police officers arrived in Kyiv to probe Russian war crimes, Poroshenko urges the FBI to send their representatives to Ukraine and join efforts with other countries to make Russia accountable.

Poroshenko stressed that it is necessary to find all perpetrators so that every participant in these criminal, inhumane events could be taken to justice for what they did in Ukraine.

The former president also mentioned Mariupol and its blockade by the Russians, the total destruction of the city and its inhabitants. He compared the city to New Orleans in size and stressed that tens of thousands of Ukrainians could fall victim to Russian aggression there.

He also noted that Russians are now making all efforts to hide the scale of the extermination of Ukrainians in Mariupol.

‘They want to kill us because we have our own country, and they want to erase Ukraine from the map of the world. In this situation, it is absolutely necessary to create a special criminal tribunal’, Poroshenko claimed.

He also added that Ukraine needs weapons and the direct participation of foreign politicians, including American. The politician thanked American journalists who are now in Ukraine telling the truth about what is happening here.