The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko addressed European People's Party in European parliament to support Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO Membership Action Plan.

The former president welcomed the decision of the current president Volodymyr Zelensky, who applied for EU membership yesterday.

Poroshenko called on the European People’s Party to facilitate a special procedure for Ukraine’s EU membership.

‘The European Union should immediately begin the process of preliminary negotiations with Ukraine and provide our country with strong financial and economic assistance to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure’, Poroshenko said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will address the European Parliament later today in support of Ukraine’s EU membership application.

Today’s session of the European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on Ukraine’s membership in the EU.