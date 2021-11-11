The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ Party called on the country’s leadership to deploy troops at the Belarus border.

As the migrant crisis at the Polish and Lithuanian borders with Belarus rages on, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko came up with the statement concerning possible threats to Ukraine.

The need to deploy troops at the border with Belarus is due to the migrant crisis, which is part of a hybrid aggression planned in Russia, Poroshenko stated in a briefing.

‘The situation is worsening in the north of our country, where Moscow is trying to provoke an armed conflict at the Polish-Belarusian border. I want to emphasize that the artificially organized migrant crisis was prepared in advance.’

Poroshenko is convinced that the migrant crisis is only part of the plan, so the Ukrainian leadership must take certain steps to counter it.

‘This is only part of Putin’s plan to escalate the situation on NATO’s eastern flank. Poland and Lithuania are now under attack. This is a weighty argument to activate and, if necessary, use the potential of the joint Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade’, he said.

Further, Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine should quickly reinforce more than 1,100 kilometers of the border with Belarus. To do this, he believes, it is necessary to deploy military units along the border.

The former president also emphasized the need to strengthen both personal and sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus, as well as to advance the issue of NATO Membership Action Plan.

‘We firmly believe that the president of Ukraine should invite parliament and government leaders to work out a joint strategy, because the threat to Ukraine’s national security requires the combined efforts of all political forces to protect our sovereignty. We must develop a joint counteraction to Russian aggression, as well as use the current situation to ensure that our partners significantly increase military aid to Ukraine, including technology transfer’, Poroshenko concluded.