The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko commented on Facebook yesterday’s Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, calling Russia terrorist No. 1 in the world.

He noted that Russia cannot defeat the Ukrainian Armed Forces and is only able to hit the civilian infrastructure with repeated missile strikes.

Poroshenko is convinced that Ukraine will survive the attacks and will remain a free and independent country.

He stressed that the ‘slaves’ who live in Russia will never understand the fight for freedom.

The former president also addressed the international community to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and heavy weapons to drive the occupiers away from the Ukrainian territory.