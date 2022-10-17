In a Facebook statement, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko called on the international community to introduce sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with kamikaze drones, which are used to attack Ukrainian cities.

Poroshenko called attacks against civilians of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities using Iran-made drones cynical and barbaric. He called it another war crime by the Kremlin, for which Putin’s regime will definitely be held accountable.

‘The Russian terrorist regime will face the court. There is no doubt of it. And for this to happen as soon as possible, it is also important to deprive Russia of its allies’, Poroshenko wrote.

He stated that Ukraine and the world should introduce ‘targeted hell sanctions’ against Iran in order to close all possibilities for further cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

‘Everyone who helps or thinks of cooperating with the Kremlin should understand that they too will end their path as ingloriously and shamefully as Putin’, the former president wrote.

Poroshenko also raised the issue of severing diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Tehran, saying that revoking the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador in Kyiv is an insufficient and disproportionate response.