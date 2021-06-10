In his interview for ‘Priamyi’ TV channel Petro Poroshenko brushed off the allegations by Bigus.info concerning the ‘exchange’ of Sevastopol Shipyard for the benefits from ‘Medvedchuk’s pipeline’.

Petro Poroshenko emphasized that the enterprise was confiscated by the Russian occupation administration of Crimea.

‘This business is listed in my declaration. Comparing the data from the register of court decisions, asset register, and my declaration would be enough not to spread lies’, Poroshenko remarked.

‘European Solidarity’ leader thanked the director of the enterprise Mr. Kartoshkin who ‘risked his freedom and, quite possible, life to remove the confidential documentation and ownership documents to Kyiv; reregistered the shipyard and showed how those who do not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea should act’.

Poroshenko also pointed out the fact, which the journalists failed to highlight. After Ukraine had gained independence, the ‘pipeline’ in question belonged to Russia for over twenty years. In 2014, 2015 and later the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) took measures to retake the ‘pipe’ from Russia.

Moreover, Poroshenko reminded that ‘[…] during the presidency of Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk the redistribution of assets took place: some objects were passed to Russia, others to Ukraine. According to that allocation of resources and Leonid Kravchuk’s decision, Russia received that pipe. It was owned by Russia all this time. […] Has this been known? It has. Did journalists know that? They did. However, they have not said anything about it. That is why this is a manipulation’.

Poroshenko called on Zelensky’s officials not to boast they have already retrieved the ‘pipeline’ until court announces its final decision. ‘European Solidarity’ leader doubted if it is better that ‘[…] the pipe was put into Kolomoysky’s control’.

‘When you retrieve the pipe, I will welcome this. When we have a legal decision, I will welcome it. But do not tell lies as there are governmental documents, NSDC documents signed by Poroshenko, which clearly reflect Poroshenko’s position’, he emphasized.