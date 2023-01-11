Petro and Maryna Poroshenko handed over a powerful generator to ‘Kyivvodokanal’ water supply enterprise, which will provide water supply to 150,000 residents on the left bank of the capital in the event of a longer power outage.

In a Facebook statement, Petro Poroshenko noted that 90% of his team’s activity is focused on helping the Armed Forces, for this, they constantly mobilize all resources. However, when Russian troops began to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, they had to partly redirect their work.

In particular, Mykolaiv received a mobile boiler facility, which covers the needs of one of the city districts; in Kherson, Poroshenko’s installed powerful generators and a mini-bakery. At the same time, Kyiv remains a priority, as it has been since 2014, when the air defense system was modernized, also with his own funds. So now this work continues.

‘For almost a year, all Ukraine and our capital have been living under regular missile attacks by the Russian army. The enemy is trying to plunge Ukrainian cities into the Middle Ages, systematically destroying our civil infrastructure, electricity, water and heat supply systems. Our power engineers and utility workers are doing incredible work, promptly repairing damaged equipment to provide Ukrainian homes with water and heat’, Maryna Poroshenko stated.

In the conditions of blackout and water supply disruptions, Poroshenko’s team bought a powerful 550 kVA generator for the capital. This will ensure the electricity needs of Troieshchyna district with 150 thousand residents.

The rental of the generator will be paid at the expense of the Poroshenko Foundation until the end of the war or the supply of generators by international partners.