Zelensky’s prospects of re-election are getting dimmer as his main political rival is gaining ground with voters.

Zelensky’s prospects of re-election are getting dimmer as his main political rival is gaining ground with voters.

The recent poll sees support turning in favor of European Solidarity leader after his return to Ukraine to face a trial in what many claim to be a trumped-up case over coal contracts procured in occupied Donbas back in 2014-2015.

The new opinion survey held by KIIS found 4.2% uptick in support for Petro Poroshenko (20.9%) who is now virtually neck to neck with the current president and his bitter rival Volodymyr Zelensky (23.5%) who has lost 2.7% of voters disenchanted about his work over the last month.

If the presidential elections were held today, former prime minister Yuliya Tymoshenko would get 11.8% (+1%) of votes, which is roughly 2 points ahead of former intelligence chief and Syla and Chest leader Ihor Smeshko who now boasts 9.6%(+2.9%) backing.

Voters’ support for Russia-leaning ‘Opposition Plaftorm for Life’ Yuriy Boyko sits at 9.3% (+1.5%) while another Russia-leaning candidate Yevheniy Murayev could count on 6.8% of voters.

The ousted parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov is on 5%, which is minus 3.1% compared to one month earlier.