The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko continues his efforts to support the Ukrainian military via fundraising campaigns and providing the army with the needed equipment.

The European Solidarity party press service reports that Petro Poroshenko has been taking part in the air defense forces re-equipment since 2014.

After 2014, the anti-aircraft defense system around Kyiv was restored at the expense of the Roshen Corporation.

Poroshenko stressed that everyone should do everything in their power to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces and help the country.

Since the beginning of the Russia’s full-fledged war, Poroshenko’s structures and volunteers handed over aid in the amount of almost 46 million US dollars to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These funds were used to purchase thousands of body armor articles and Kevlar helmets, weapons, hundreds of vehicles for the needs of the front, including armored cars, trucks and pickups, thermal imaging cameras, hundreds of drones, electric generators, digital radio stations, military clothing, first-aid kits, water purification systems, and construction materials.