The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ bought medical equipment for ambulances than evacuate wounded soldiers from the frontline.

Five ambulances, which were recently bought in Europe, needed additional equipment to provide intense care when transporting wounded military from the areas of active hostilities, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

Among the purchased equipment are oxygen cylinders, systems for dosing drugs, high-quality beds, defibrillators with the ability to perform a cardiogram, and intermittent mandatory ventilation systems. In addition, there are stretchers, as well as special equipment for warming the blood for transfusions in the event of a large blood loss.

Petro Poroshenko said that soon all this equipment will be installed in the all-terrain vehicles, which were handed over to Ukrainian defenders a few days ago. After that, the fully equipped ambulance will immediately be used at the front to save the lives of wounded servicemen.

The total cost of medical equipment is about 4 million hryvnias. As usual, the Poroshenko Foundation doubles the amount of funds raised by volunteers from the NGO Sprava Hromad.