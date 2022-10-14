The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko visited the positions of the Ukrainian forces in Donbas and delivered necessary equipment.

The aid to the Ukrainian military includes 5 DAF trucks, drones, generators, radio stations, heating equipment, winter clothes and other things needed at the front, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The former president thanked the Ukrainian defenders and said he was glad to see all the equipment working to destroy the enemy.

He noted that the victory is inevitable because the whole nation supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Poroshenko congratulated the military on Defenders Day and added that it is also the holiday of volunteers and fundraisers who provide the army, doctors who save the army and rescuers who save people during Russian air strikes.