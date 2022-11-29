The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko together with NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ sent bakery equipment to the recently liberated Kherson.

The equipment includes two sets for baking bread and a powerful generator that will provide electricity for baking, Poroshenko stated.

‘What does Kherson need now? They need electricity, they need heat, they need food. First of all, fresh bread. Therefore, our team decided to buy equipment and a generator, and start a mini-bakery in Kherson’, the former president said.

He added that among the bakery equipment there are two dough bowls, two ovens, as well as a powerful generator for the bakery, which will provide Kherson with fresh bread until the work of state and municipal institutions is established.

Petro Poroshenko stated that they have already found premises and staff for the bakery.