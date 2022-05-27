The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko continues his efforts to help the Ukrainian army to repel Russian invasion.

During his visit to the south front, the politician met with the servicemen and handed over to the 36th Marine Brigade the pickup car and a drone with the thermal imager.

Zaporizhzhya councilor Valery Prozapas, who is now serving in the Ukrainian army, said they would use the drone for artillery spotting.

Valery Prozapas added that Poroshenko promised to come again and bring ‘interesting things’ and thanked the politician for his help that will increase military capabilities of the unit.

Petro Poroshenko, in turn, stressed that after communicating with Ukrainian soldiers, he is confident that the Russian invaders will have a hard time.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party leader also told about the project to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the needed equipment implemented together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’. In particular, it is planned to bring trucks from the UK to the 36th Marine Brigade.