The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko handed over a modern simulator for training operators of portable anti-aircraft missile systems to the military training center.

Poroshenko stressed that now the training of MANPADS operators is extremely important, because the Russian invaders have switched to new tactics of attacks on civilian objects. Critical energy infrastructure facilities are under attack.

The former president noted that the activity of the Russian Air Force at the front is increasing sharply, and that is why experienced operators who can protect the Ukrainian skies are needed.

The simulator has a new version of software and seriously improves the quality of training of MANPADS operators.

Petro Poroshenko also said that the training center can also prepare Poseidon UAV operators of the large-scale project ‘Artillery Eyes’, which is being implemented by Poroshenko Foundation with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’.