The former Ukrainian president and ‘European Solidarity’ leader met with the British ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

During the meeting on November 10, Petro Poroshenko and Melinda Simmons discussed a number of pressing issues. In particular, Poroshenko drew the ambassador’s attention to the state of democracy in Ukraine, reform of the justice system and the fight against corruption.

The sides paid special attention to the increasing pressure on the democratic opposition and freedom of the media, in particular through the the so-called ‘anti-oligarchs’ law.

Petro Poroshenko also thanked international partners for helping Ukraine withstand Russian aggression.