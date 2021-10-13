The former president and opposition leader Petro Poroshenko met with Margareta Söderfelt, the chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting agenda included the situation in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and release of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia.

Acording to ‘European Solidarity’ party press service, Margareta Söderfelt and Petro Poroshenko discussed in detail the security situation in the occupied Donbas. The parties strongly condemned the decision of the Russian Federation to block the mandate extension of the OSCE mission at Ukrainian-Russian border.

‘For me, the Minsk agreements are very important. And they must be kept and respected. I am very sorry that Russia vetoed the continuation of OSCE mission at the borders’, Margareta Söderfelt stated.

The parties also noted the role of the OSCE SMM in the search for a peaceful conflict settlement and supported the importance of continuing its activities in full.

‘Day after day, the heroic observers of the OSCE mission presented to the world community truthful information about the Russian occupation of Ukraine. I was very disappointed that Russia blocked the continuation of this mission in 2021’, said Petro Poroshenko.

He also expressed confidence in the need for more active involvement of the OSCE to move Russia to release political prisoners in the occupied territories.

Margareta Söderfelt and Petro Poroshenko paid special attention to the issues of Crimea de-occupation, challenges to democracy in Ukraine, problems of ensuring the rule of law, judicial reform and ensuring freedom of the media.

Söderfelt and Poroshenko stressed that an effective fight against corruption must remain among Ukraine’s urgent priorities.