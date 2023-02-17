At the Munich Security Conference, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko proposed new sanctions against Russia. He thinks they should include restrictions on Russian liquefied gas, oil, as well as the freezing of Russian gold and currency reserves.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ party press service, Poroshenko had meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron, president of Finland Sauli Niinisto, European Commissioners and foreign ministers of EU member states.

‘The priority is sanctions against the supply of Russian liquefied gas from the Yamal field, restrictions on transportation, including the list of icebreaker gas carriers. Jointly agreed decisions can cut Russian exports by almost 60 billion dollars’, Poroshenko said.

He also suggested new sanctions regarding oil export.

‘The third position is to increase the amount of frozen Russian gold and currency reserves. The import-dependent Russian economy will find itself without the possibility of financing the war, without the possibility of financing the killing of Ukrainians’, the former president concluded.