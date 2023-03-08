The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko refuted the claims of Russian propaganda regarding the alleged ‘abuse of power’ by president Zelensky during the defense of Bakhmut.

Answering the question on Deutsche Welle regarding the defense of Bakhmut, Poroshenko said that ‘a conclusion, a right decision or a bad one, can only be made on the basis of complete information possessed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the President’.

Responding the question whether Zelensky was not ‘abusing his power’ forcing to keep Bakhmut, Poroshenko said, ‘I want to point out that the main source of this information is the Russian narrative. I consider it part of Russian propaganda’.

The former president stressed that Ukraine urgently needs weapons to start the counter offensive.

According to him, Ukraine has enough weapons to withstand Russian attacks, but there are not enough weapons for an offensive operation.

‘I returned from the frontline about a week ago, where I talked with the soldiers. They definitely do not have enough munitions, and that is a priority for us. This is a vital factor in our victory’, Poroshenko stated.