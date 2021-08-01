Former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko considers Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Ukrainians and Russians are ‘one nation’ to be an attack on Ukraine.

Poroshenko stated this in his article for the Polish ‘Gazeta Wyborcza’ newspaper.

In July, Putin published an article ‘On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians’. In it, he argues that Ukraine is a ‘child of the Soviet era’, and that there is a ‘civil war’ and ‘fratricide’ in Donbas.

According to Poroshenko, the key words of the article demonstrate Russia’s non-recognition of Ukraine’s borders and disregard for the norms of international law.

‘They are preparing public opinion and the armed forces to continue the aggression against Ukraine’, the former president wrote.

Poroshenko believes that the key messages of Putin’s article are aimed at legitimizing Russia’s imperial claims and encouraging the fifth column in Ukraine.

He is also convinced that the only reason why Russia failed to create the so-called ‘Novorossia’ is that the residents of these regions, although they speak Russian, consider themselves Ukrainians.

‘We, Ukrainians, have no problems with our own identity. Moreover, we do not care what Putin thinks about it. We are a Ukrainian political nation, whose equal members are citizens of different ethnic origins, different religious denominations and language communities. We are distinguished from Russians not only by our own historical experience, language, songs and dances, cuisine, but also by political culture, attitudes toward human rights and freedoms, and a conscious and deep-rooted sense of belonging to European civilization. These differences between Ukraine and Russia have only intensified over the last seven years. In addition, Putin has played not the least role in accelerating the process’, Poroshenko added.

Poroshenko thinks that spreading the thesis of ‘one nation’, Putin encroaches upon Ukraine.

‘The thesis of ‘one nation’ demonstrates that Putin does not need just Crimea and Donbas. He wants the whole Ukraine because he denies our right to existence as a nation and a state. Putin wants Ukraine to be a federal district within Russia’, concluded Ukraine’s former president.