Petro Poroshenko’s Foundation together with NGO Sprava Hromad has sent 80 electricity generators to the frontline brigades, ‘European Solidarity’ press service reports.

The total cost of the equipment makes 5.5 million UAH.

‘We have been working with NGO Sprava Hromad on this project for the past three weeks. As always, Poroshenko Foundation doubled the sum raised by the volunteers. These powerful generators are intended for battalion headquarters. More than ten brigades will be provided with energy supply’, the former president said.

An additional advantage of these generators is that they have a special soundproof casing and operate very quietly.

Sprava Hromad representative thanked each Ukrainian who donated money for the army and said volunteers try to respond to all needs of the Ukrainian military.

‘We are working together for our victory. Ukraine will prevail!’ Petro Poroshenko concluded.