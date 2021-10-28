A car with the license plate of law enforcement agencies was noticed near the house of the former president Petro Poroshenko.

As the ‘European solidarity’ press service informs, a white Volkswagen car with tinted windows and AA 2984 EN license plate was noticed near Poroshenko’s house in Kozyn.

As it turned out, there is no such a license plate in the state database and it is used in undercover operations by law enforcement.

The ‘European Solidarity’ claims Poroshenko is being shadowed by the authorities.

‘The shameful fact of illegal surveillance was immediately reported to the National Police of Ukraine in accordance with the law’, the party states.

This is not the first incident of shadowing Poroshenko with the Illegal surveillance reported in January 2020.