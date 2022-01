The supporters of the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko who is facing treason charges are rallying at Pechersky district court in Kyiv.

The rally started earlier in the day at Kyiv airport when Petro Poroshenko arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw.

After arriving at Pechersky court, the former president made a speech calling on all democratic forces to unite ‘to resist Russian aggression and traitors in Zelensky close circle’.

The judge announced a break in the court hearing in order Poroshenko’s legal team to get acquainted with the criminal case materials.

As reported earlier, Petro Poroshenko arrived in Kyiv Monday morning.