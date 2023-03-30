The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’, prepared 15 DAF trucks for the Ukrainian army.

The trucks are fully equipped for different purposes. They can be used as mobile workshops, artillery tractors and control points for Poseidon UAVs.

The total cost of the batch, including the equipment, is more than UAH 10 million.

In a Facebook statement, Petro Poroshenko said that his team has already sent to the frontline 116 DAF trucks from 300 contracted.

‘Each of us is now doing everything possible to make the counter offensive much more effective. This is our contribution to helping heroic Ukrainian soldiers’, the former president stated.