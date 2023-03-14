The leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ and Roshen company, purchased 150 generators, which will be sent to the frontline.

In a Facebook statement, Petro Poroshenko noted that now the situation with energy supply is not so critical, but together with ‘Sprava Hromad’ and Roshen, they made a decision and bought generators from the manufacturer at competitive prices.

The generators are supposed to be used at army workshops and laundry complexes.

‘We are doing our best to ensure and be in time for the counter offensive. We have completed negotiations, and we are opening a third site for production because the current speed does not suit us’, the former president stated.

Poroshenko thanked all Ukrainians who help the Armed Forces, noting that this is a joint contribution to the victory and counter offensive.