The leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko together with the volunteers of the ‘Sprava Hromad’ NGO purchased 80 Starlink terminals for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The terminals will help the military to coordinate the work of intelligence and artillery, Poroshenko said on Facebook.

The politician emphasized that the terrible tragedy in Dnipro, where dozens of people died from a Russian missile attack, only strengthens anger and confidence in victory over the Russians.

He noted that Starlink terminals are among the most often requests from the Ukrainian military.

Starlink is not just good internet connection; the device provides reliable communication and coordination of troops. It is an effective means of making even better the use of artillery, missiles, drones and reconnaissance that destroy occupiers.

‘This is a reliable connection. This is reliable coordination of troops. This is a reliable and effective use of artillery, missiles, drones and reconnaissance. It means even more destroyed Russians’, Poroshenko stated.

Since February 24, after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Poroshenko directed more than 1 billion 650 million UAH to support the Armed Forces.