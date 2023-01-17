The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, together with ROSHEN company and volunteers, prepared a new urgent batch of equipment for the front. The batch includes 100,000 chemical heaters for the military, car tires and generators.

Petro Poroshenko noted on Facebook that chemical heaters are urgently needed at the frontline due to the cold weather.

He also sends to the frontline electricity generators that will provide the Ukrainian military with energy. The aid also includes tires for army vehicles.

‘Recently, I returned from the East, from the area near Soledar, where I communicated with the soldiers who had been fighting the Russians for many months. I saw frostbitten fingers and toes, emergency amputations not because of injuries, but because of the cold. Today I am sending chemical heaters. One hundred thousand small bags, which means one hundred thousand saved hands and feet’, Poroshenko wrote.

He also thanked to all those who helped to organize this aid as fast as possible.